Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH) Stock Price Down 4.6%

Shares of Genetron Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GTH) dropped 4.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $12.84 and last traded at $13.09. Approximately 903 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 347,910 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.72.

The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.74.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTH. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Genetron by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd now owns 257,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,526,000 after purchasing an additional 7,490 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Genetron by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,993,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,790,000 after purchasing an additional 223,352 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG boosted its position in shares of Genetron by 261.5% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 632,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,565,000 after purchasing an additional 457,238 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Genetron in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Genetron by 6,663.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 98,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,122,000 after acquiring an additional 97,413 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.75% of the company’s stock.

Genetron Holdings Limited, a precision oncology company, engages in the cancer molecular profiling, and harnessing technologies in molecular biology and data science for cancer treatment. The company offers diagnosis and monitoring services, and early liver cancer screening services through laboratory developed tests services, such as HCCscreen, a proprietary assay for the early screening of hepatocellular carcinoma.

