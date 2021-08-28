Giant Reaches Market Capitalization of $16,798.25 (GIC)

Giant (CURRENCY:GIC) traded down 58.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. One Giant coin can now be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Giant has traded down 57.5% against the US dollar. Giant has a total market capitalization of $16,798.25 and $1.00 worth of Giant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000759 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.39 or 0.00023425 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000545 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000135 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001438 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000151 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Simple Software Solutions (SSS) traded up 32.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Giant Coin Profile

Giant (CRYPTO:GIC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Giant’s total supply is 11,669,302 coins and its circulating supply is 11,519,300 coins. The Reddit community for Giant is /r/giantadmin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Giant is giantpay.network. Giant’s official Twitter account is @giant_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Giant (GIC) is a PoW/PoS Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. It is a cryptocurrency designed to work with the Giant exchange, a decentralized exchange built on top of blockchain technology, which provides the exchange rate of several cryptocurrencies, such as BTC, ETH, XRP, LTC. GIC features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Buying and Selling Giant

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Giant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Giant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Giant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

