Glazer Capital, Llc Sells 1,000,000 Shares of Slam Corp. (OTCMKTS:SLAMU) Stock

Slam Corp. (OTCMKTS:SLAMU) major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.64, for a total value of $9,640,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Glazer Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 26th, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 510,876 shares of Slam stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.65, for a total value of $4,929,953.40.

On Tuesday, July 13th, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 26,400 shares of Slam stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.98, for a total value of $263,472.00.

Shares of Slam stock opened at $9.84 on Friday. Slam Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.73 and a 52 week high of $10.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.02.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLAMU. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Slam in the 1st quarter valued at $3,012,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Slam in the 1st quarter valued at $2,976,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Slam in the 1st quarter valued at $198,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Slam in the 1st quarter valued at $199,000. Finally, NewGen Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Slam in the 1st quarter valued at $2,083,000.

About Slam

Slam Corp. a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

