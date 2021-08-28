Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 50.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,327 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 264.4% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Arjuna Capital purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at about $52,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded up $2.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $232.73. 3,749,765 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,925,546. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $162.85 and a 12-month high of $232.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $226.18.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

