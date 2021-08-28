Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC Makes New $282,000 Investment in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,030 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sfmg LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 5.0% during the first quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 68,878 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,005,000 after buying an additional 3,298 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.2% during the second quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $8,405,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 17.7% during the second quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,510 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 5,949 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth $1,967,000. Finally, ARS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.2% during the first quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 118,328 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $6,881,000 after purchasing an additional 9,950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

VZ traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $54.77. The company had a trading volume of 13,213,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,450,090. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.84. The stock has a market cap of $226.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $53.83 and a one year high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $33.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.73 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 30.00%. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were given a $0.627 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.22%.

VZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.31.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total transaction of $87,779.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,782,521.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total transaction of $86,355.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,668,378.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,741 shares of company stock valued at $1,044,733. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

