Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC Purchases Shares of 734 Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 734 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Symmetry Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,428,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 62,313 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,025,000 after buying an additional 2,507 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 145,244 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,758,000 after buying an additional 32,661 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 27,265 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,138,000 after buying an additional 5,841 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 12,826 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

DHR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Danaher from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Cowen upped their price target on Danaher from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Danaher from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $334.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Danaher from $285.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.93.

In related news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 12,310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.40, for a total value of $3,611,754.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,874 shares in the company, valued at $4,364,031.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.40, for a total value of $1,567,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,629,977. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 52,477 shares of company stock valued at $15,439,958 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Danaher stock traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $319.10. 1,316,351 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,452,891. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $292.72. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $192.51 and a fifty-two week high of $323.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.81 billion, a PE ratio of 42.49, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $7.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 21.00%. The business’s revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

