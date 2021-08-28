Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC Sells 110,670 Shares of Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI)

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC lessened its stake in Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 405,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110,670 shares during the period. Berkeley Lights comprises 3.1% of Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.61% of Berkeley Lights worth $18,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Berkeley Lights by 41.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 217,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,941,000 after buying an additional 63,596 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Berkeley Lights by 95.7% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 21,474 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Berkeley Lights by 163.2% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 291,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,646,000 after purchasing an additional 180,784 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Berkeley Lights by 123.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 426,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,400,000 after purchasing an additional 235,322 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA bought a new position in Berkeley Lights during the first quarter worth about $16,310,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.19% of the company’s stock.

BLI traded down $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.02. 1,039,233 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 969,031. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 9.30 and a quick ratio of 8.84. Berkeley Lights, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.91 and a fifty-two week high of $113.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.56.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $19.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.75 million. Berkeley Lights had a negative return on equity of 22.41% and a negative net margin of 69.79%. Equities research analysts forecast that Berkeley Lights, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Gregory T. Lucier acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.12 per share, with a total value of $205,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Igor Y. Khandros sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.22, for a total transaction of $1,508,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 273,902 shares of company stock worth $11,067,302. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BLI shares. KeyCorp lowered shares of Berkeley Lights from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Berkeley Lights from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Berkeley Lights from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Berkeley Lights from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Berkeley Lights currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.33.

Berkeley Lights Company Profile

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

