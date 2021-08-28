Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC Sells 123,893 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC reduced its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 71.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123,893 shares during the quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Choate Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 112.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Zeit Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 131.2% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 237.5% during the second quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHE traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.03. 1,302,355 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,599,436. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.55. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $25.74 and a 1-year high of $34.74.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

