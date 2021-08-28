Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 563 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up 1.1% of Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VB. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Black Swift Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 222.5% during the first quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

NYSEARCA:VB traded up $4.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $227.33. 383,432 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 688,662. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $222.01. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $146.88 and a 12-month high of $228.87.

