Global X Clean Tech ETF (NASDAQ:CTEC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Global X Clean Tech ETF (NASDAQ:CTEC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 135,900 shares, an increase of 79.3% from the July 29th total of 75,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 81,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTEC. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Clean Tech ETF in the first quarter valued at about $16,954,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Clean Tech ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 231,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,814,000 after purchasing an additional 7,236 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Clean Tech ETF in the first quarter valued at about $2,845,000. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Clean Tech ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,912,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Clean Tech ETF by 50.4% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 81,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 27,181 shares in the last quarter.

CTEC stock opened at $19.90 on Friday. Global X Clean Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $14.94 and a 52 week high of $29.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.73.

