Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.580-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.390. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.24 B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.14 billion.Globant also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.920-$ EPS.

NYSE GLOB traded up $4.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $319.23. 331,976 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 219,656. The company has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 180.36 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $245.61. Globant has a fifty-two week low of $157.03 and a fifty-two week high of $321.48.

GLOB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Globant from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. upgraded shares of Globant from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $243.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Globant from $290.00 to $371.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Globant from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Globant from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $321.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $275.00.

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

