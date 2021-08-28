GoByte Price Reaches $0.0372 (GBX)

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. One GoByte coin can now be bought for $0.0372 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, GoByte has traded 8.1% higher against the US dollar. GoByte has a total market cap of $356,431.93 and approximately $438.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000053 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000513 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000428 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded 22.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded down 30% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC.

GoByte Profile

GBX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 17th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 9,574,778 coins. The official website for GoByte is gobyte.network . GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for GoByte is community.gobyte.network . The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “GoByte (GBX) is a cryptocurrency based on Dash aimed at vendors to provide monetary services. GoByte features the masternode technology, which provides to the network near-instant and secure payments as well as anonymous transactions. The near-instant payments known as InstantSend technology, average at 1.3 seconds per transaction. The anonymous transactions known as PrivateSend technology, mix your funds through the masternodes network, making near-impossible to trace back the origin of the funds. “

Buying and Selling GoByte

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoByte should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GoByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

