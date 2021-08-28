goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$193.20.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GSY shares. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of goeasy to C$196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of goeasy from C$167.00 to C$196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of goeasy from C$168.00 to C$182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of goeasy from C$166.00 to C$207.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of TSE:GSY opened at C$191.88 on Friday. goeasy has a 12 month low of C$58.16 and a 12 month high of C$193.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$169.33. The company has a current ratio of 15.46, a quick ratio of 15.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 209.59. The company has a market cap of C$3.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29.

goeasy (TSE:GSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.51 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$202.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$197.30 million. As a group, analysts expect that goeasy will post 12.3699997 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David Ingram sold 6,477 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$152.07, for a total value of C$984,952.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 184,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$28,050,855.15.

About goeasy

goeasy Ltd. provides loans and other financial services to consumers in Canada. It also leases household products to consumers. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans, and secured saving loans; loan protection plans; and an optional home and auto benefits products, which offers road side assistance and a suite of other support services, as well as credit monitoring services.

