Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) Sees Large Volume Increase on Strong Earnings

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. Approximately 29,094 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 908,609 shares.The stock last traded at $10.94 and had previously closed at $10.73.

The shipping company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.12. Golden Ocean Group had a return on equity of 3.25% and a net margin of 7.43%.

GOGL has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised Golden Ocean Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Golden Ocean Group from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Pareto Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price objective on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 218,992 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 10,394 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group in the first quarter valued at $161,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group in the first quarter valued at $90,000. CQS US LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group in the first quarter valued at $1,229,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group in the first quarter valued at $2,012,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.60% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.07 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.18.

About Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL)

Golden Ocean Group Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. The firm manages Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels and transports bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded on September 18, 1996 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

