Goldman Sachs Group Inc Sells 250,000 Shares of ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) Stock

ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total value of $5,542,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 23rd, Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 165,257 shares of ON24 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total value of $3,638,959.14.

Shares of ON24 stock opened at $22.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89. ON24, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.30 and a fifty-two week high of $81.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.60.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $52.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.06 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that ON24, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ON24 during the first quarter worth about $1,213,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of ON24 during the first quarter worth about $632,000. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ON24 during the first quarter worth about $15,880,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ON24 during the first quarter worth about $44,046,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of ON24 during the first quarter worth about $3,396,000. 40.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered ON24 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on ON24 from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ON24 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on ON24 from $57.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on ON24 from $70.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.29.

About ON24

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Virtual Environment, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions, including ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

