Goodman Group (OTCMKTS:GMGSF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Goodman Group (OTCMKTS:GMGSF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 39,800 shares, a decrease of 70.7% from the July 29th total of 135,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 66.3 days.

GMGSF remained flat at $$16.66 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.31. Goodman Group has a 52-week low of $12.46 and a 52-week high of $17.87.

Goodman Group Company Profile

Goodman Group engages in the development, owning, and management of industrial property and business space. It involves in the investment in directly and indirectly held industrial property, investment management, property services, and property development. The company was founded by Gregory Leith Goodman in 1989 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

