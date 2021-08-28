Goodman Group (OTCMKTS:GMGSF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Goodman Group (OTCMKTS:GMGSF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 39,800 shares, a decrease of 70.7% from the July 29th total of 135,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 66.3 days.
GMGSF remained flat at $$16.66 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.31. Goodman Group has a 52-week low of $12.46 and a 52-week high of $17.87.
Goodman Group Company Profile
Featured Article: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Goodman Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodman Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.