Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) CEO Sells $1,650,044.55 in Stock

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) CEO Mark Evan Jones sold 12,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.99, for a total transaction of $1,650,044.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Mark Evan Jones also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 19th, Mark Evan Jones sold 20,896 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.62, for a total transaction of $2,896,603.52.

On Monday, August 9th, Mark Evan Jones sold 20,131 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total transaction of $2,549,591.15.

On Thursday, August 5th, Mark Evan Jones sold 7,439 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.68, for a total transaction of $897,738.52.

Goosehead Insurance stock opened at $137.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $125.92. The company has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 383.31, a P/E/G ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.53. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a one year low of $76.75 and a one year high of $174.79.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $38.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.22 million. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 5.23% and a negative return on equity of 18.77%. On average, equities analysts predict that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GSHD shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Goosehead Insurance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “d” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Goosehead Insurance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GSHD. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Goosehead Insurance in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Goosehead Insurance by 125.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Goosehead Insurance by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Goosehead Insurance by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Goosehead Insurance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.04% of the company’s stock.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines insurance agency. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

