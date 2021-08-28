Grafton Group (OTCMKTS:GROUF) Hits New 1-Year High at $18.30

Grafton Group plc (OTCMKTS:GROUF) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $18.30 and last traded at $18.30, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.30.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GROUF. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Grafton Group in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Grafton Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th.

Get Grafton Group alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.58.

Grafton Group plc engages in the distribution, retailing, and manufacturing businesses in Ireland, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. Its Distribution segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.

See Also: EV Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Grafton Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grafton Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.