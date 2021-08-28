Graypoint LLC Boosts Stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Graypoint LLC lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 42.4% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 25,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,624,000 after buying an additional 7,663 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 21,224.7% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 122,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,961,000 after purchasing an additional 122,254 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.2% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,366,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,400,000 after purchasing an additional 42,193 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter worth about $1,836,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 39.6% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 524,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,841,000 after purchasing an additional 148,592 shares during the period. 81.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MMC shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $171.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.32.

NYSE MMC opened at $156.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.11 and a 52 week high of $157.53. The firm has a market cap of $79.21 billion, a PE ratio of 32.17, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $146.24.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.33. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 31.17%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 28th. This is a boost from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 43.06%.

In other news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 112,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.95, for a total transaction of $15,569,486.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,518,376.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

