Graypoint LLC Makes New Investment in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

Graypoint LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning raised its position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 87.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 1,975 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 312.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 768,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,407,000 after buying an additional 582,365 shares during the last quarter. Rollins Financial purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $212,000. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $661,000. Finally, Beaumont Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,235,000.

Shares of IYG opened at $194.88 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $187.19. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 52-week low of $116.07 and a 52-week high of $194.96.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

