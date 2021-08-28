Great Bear Resources (OTCMKTS:GTBAF) Trading 1.9% Higher

Great Bear Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GTBAF) shares traded up 1.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.85 and last traded at $10.73. 13,011 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 18,572 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.53.

Separately, Noble Financial assumed coverage on shares of Great Bear Resources in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.43.

Great Bear Resources Ltd. is a mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties. It holds interest in Dixie and Regional Red Lake projects. The company was founded on December 6, 2001 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

