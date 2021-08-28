Green Globe International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GGII) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Green Globe International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GGII) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the July 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,504,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS GGII traded up 0.00 on Friday, hitting 0.01. 22,380,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,683,156. Green Globe International has a 1-year low of 0.00 and a 1-year high of 0.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is 0.01.

About Green Globe International

Green Globe International, Inc focuses on expanding the use and license of the Green Globe brand to develop new acquisition and investment opportunities for the holding company to build shareholder value. The company was founded on November 12, 1999 and is headquartered in Overland Park, KS.

