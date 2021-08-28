Greene King (LON:GNK) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $849.20

Greene King plc (LON:GNK)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 849.20 ($11.09) and traded as low as GBX 848.80 ($11.09). Greene King shares last traded at GBX 849.20 ($11.09), with a volume of 6,678,342 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.89, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of £2.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 849.20.

Greene King Company Profile (LON:GNK)

Greene King plc operates as a pub retailer and brewer in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Pub Company, Pub Partners, and Brewing & Brands. Its brands include Greene King Local Pubs, Hungry Horse, Flaming Grill, Farmhouse Inns, and Chef & Brewer. The company is also involved in brewing, marketing, and selling beer under the Greene King IPA, Old Speckled Hen, Abbot Ale, and Belhaven Best brands.

