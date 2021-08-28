Grupo Lala (OTCMKTS:GRPBF) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Grupo Lala (OTCMKTS:GRPBF) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays cut Grupo Lala from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

GRPBF opened at $0.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.79. Grupo Lala has a 1 year low of $0.49 and a 1 year high of $0.96.

Grupo Lala, SAB. de C.V. produces, transports, and markets flavored milk and beverages in Mexico. The company offers drinks, creams, milks, butter and margarine, chesses, smoothies yogurts, drinkable yogurts, deserts, gelatins, hams, sausages, mayonnaise, ice creams, and other products. It serves customers under the Lala, Nutrileche, Nutrideli, Nutrilety, Vigor, Borden, Promised Land, Eskimo, La Perfecta, Faixa Azul, Amelia, Danubio, Mesa, Fong, Serrabella, LecoYomi, Chiquitin, Soy Vita, Aquafrut, Plenia, Chambourcy, Fiorelo, Mileche, Boreal, Frusion, Nordica, Skim Plus, Monarca, Los Volcanes, Yome Lala, Queen, Promise Land, Reino Jong, and Le Chef brand names.

