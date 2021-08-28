GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $1.69 Million Stock Position in Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 105,760 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,598 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Tilly’s were worth $1,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tilly’s during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tilly’s during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Tilly’s during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Tilly’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Tilly’s by 114.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,743 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 5,207 shares during the period. 72.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TLYS opened at $16.05 on Friday. Tilly’s, Inc. has a one year low of $5.83 and a one year high of $16.93. The company has a market cap of $484.18 million, a P/E ratio of 17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.49.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.38. Tilly’s had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The company had revenue of $163.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.22 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tilly’s, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th.

In other news, insider Robert Simon Goodwin sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total transaction of $96,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at $96,625. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hezy Shaked sold 41,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $688,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 83,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,369,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 364,188 shares of company stock valued at $5,793,480 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 28.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TLYS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on Tilly’s from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Tilly’s from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on Tilly’s from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th.

Tilly’s, Inc engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

