GSA Capital Partners LLP Makes New $1.30 Million Investment in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,042 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,301,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in NewMarket during the second quarter valued at about $311,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 148.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,155 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after buying an additional 3,682 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in shares of NewMarket by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 7,787 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,508,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NewMarket during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $499,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in NewMarket during the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 53.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NewMarket stock opened at $345.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $321.78. NewMarket Co. has a one year low of $297.29 and a one year high of $432.55.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $2.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. This is an increase from NewMarket’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded NewMarket from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

In related news, Director James E. Rogers sold 590 shares of NewMarket stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.72, for a total value of $201,024.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives businesses. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; and engine oil, driveline, and industrial additives.

