GSA Capital Partners LLP Makes New $1.64 Million Investment in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 47,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,637,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GO. Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the second quarter valued at $261,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 12.1% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 20.8% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 249,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,634,000 after purchasing an additional 42,898 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 9.5% during the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 9.3% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. 83.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GO. MKM Partners lowered Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Grocery Outlet from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.50.

GO stock opened at $25.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 24.19, a P/E/G ratio of 5.55 and a beta of -0.36. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $24.65 and a fifty-two week high of $48.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.03.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $775.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $774.31 million. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 3.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total value of $53,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,162.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total value of $861,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 72,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,513,472. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 81,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,800,840. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

