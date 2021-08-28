Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Shares Purchased by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,204 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $2,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Guardant Health by 895.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC raised its position in Guardant Health by 214.0% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Guardant Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Guardant Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the first quarter worth $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

GH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Guardant Health from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Guardant Health from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Guardant Health from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Sunday, May 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Guardant Health from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.00.

In other news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.27, for a total transaction of $613,148.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,993 shares in the company, valued at $1,117,560.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Ian T. Clark sold 10,559 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,372,670.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $743,470. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 20,427 shares of company stock valued at $2,549,824 in the last 90 days. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ GH opened at $120.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 19.30, a current ratio of 19.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.50 and a 1 year high of $181.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.92 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $115.48.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.09). Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 116.99% and a negative return on equity of 37.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

