Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) will announce earnings per share of $0.47 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Guess?’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.63 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.37. Guess? reported earnings of $0.58 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Guess? will report full-year earnings of $2.36 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.34 to $2.37. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.61 to $2.96. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Guess?.

Guess? (NYSE:GES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $628.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $648.60 million. Guess? had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 24.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Guess? from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Guess? from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Guess? from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

NYSE GES opened at $24.31 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 2.23. Guess? has a 12-month low of $11.16 and a 12-month high of $31.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.61.

Guess? announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 25th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 12.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.1125 per share. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. Guess?’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -642.86%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GES. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Guess? by 96.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,333,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,194,000 after purchasing an additional 654,757 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Guess? by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 727,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,100,000 after purchasing an additional 274,889 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Guess? during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,952,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its position in Guess? by 243.0% during the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 310,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,304,000 after purchasing an additional 220,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Guess? by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,704,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,991,000 after purchasing an additional 179,309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.04% of the company’s stock.

Guess?, Inc engages in designing, marketing, distributing and licensing of contemporary apparel and accessories for men, women and children that reflect the American lifestyle and European fashion sensibilities. It operates through the following segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing.

