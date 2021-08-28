Gulf Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GURE) Short Interest Update

Gulf Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GURE) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a decline of 73.9% from the July 29th total of 18,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gulf Resources by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 393,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after acquiring an additional 20,400 shares during the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gulf Resources by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 59,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gulf Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $92,000. 5.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ GURE opened at $4.28 on Friday. Gulf Resources has a 1-year low of $3.80 and a 1-year high of $7.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 11.32 and a current ratio of 11.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.37. The company has a market cap of $44.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 0.52.

Gulf Resources, Inc is a holding company that engages in the manufacture of chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Bromine, Crude Salt, Chemical Products, and Natural Gas. It produces and trades bromine, crude salt and natural gas, and manufacture and sell chemical products used in oil and gas field exploration, oil and gas distribution, oil field drilling, papermaking chemical agents, inorganic chemicals, and manufacturer of materials for human and animal antibiotics.

