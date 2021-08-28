Hammerson (LON:HMSO) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $36.92

Hammerson plc (LON:HMSO) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 36.92 ($0.48) and traded as low as GBX 34.39 ($0.45). Hammerson shares last traded at GBX 34.92 ($0.46), with a volume of 5,385,882 shares traded.

HMSO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 27 ($0.35) target price on shares of Hammerson in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 35 ($0.46) target price on shares of Hammerson in a report on Friday, June 4th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 25 ($0.33) target price on shares of Hammerson in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 25 ($0.33) target price on shares of Hammerson in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 30.33 ($0.40).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.52, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.41. The firm has a market cap of £1.51 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 36.85.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.20 ($0.00) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a yield of 0.53%. Hammerson’s payout ratio is presently -0.01%.

In other news, insider Adam Metz purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 36 ($0.47) per share, for a total transaction of £72,000 ($94,068.46). Also, insider Mike Butterworth purchased 81,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 36 ($0.47) per share, for a total transaction of £29,326.68 ($38,315.50).

Hammerson

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

