Handelsbanken Fonder AB Boosts Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 36,617 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,161 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $6,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSCO. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the second quarter valued at $250,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 14.6% during the second quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 60,187 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,198,000 after purchasing an additional 7,665 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 114,498 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $21,303,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Angeles Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.97% of the company’s stock.

TSCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $158.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Tractor Supply currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.77.

In related news, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 3,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total transaction of $749,628.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 9,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,872,090. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $192.40 on Friday. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $127.78 and a one year high of $200.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $22.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.25.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.25. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 49.01%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.28%.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

