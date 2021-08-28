Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys 12,385 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 73.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,237 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,385 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $5,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AAP. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 182.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 303.8% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AAP opened at $203.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.38. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.46 and a 12 month high of $217.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 5.92%. Advance Auto Parts’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.92 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 11.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is 47.00%.

In other Advance Auto Parts news, EVP Natalie Schechtman sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.58, for a total value of $632,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,545 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,581.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Carla Jean Bailo acquired 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $197.80 per share, with a total value of $79,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,479.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Advance Auto Parts from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. lifted their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $228.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $223.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.63.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

