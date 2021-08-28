Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HLAG) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $192.93

Shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HLAG) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of €192.93 ($226.98) and traded as high as €193.50 ($227.65). Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at €189.90 ($223.41), with a volume of 27,884 shares traded.

A number of analysts recently commented on HLAG shares. Morgan Stanley set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €175.00 ($205.88) price target on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Warburg Research set a €180.00 ($211.76) price target on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.50 ($106.47) price target on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €66.00 ($77.65) price target on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €131.44 ($154.63).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.56, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.89 billion and a PE ratio of 10.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is €193.02.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. Its vessel and container fleets are used for the transportation of general and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo covering pharmaceuticals. The company also offers bilateral EDI, a directly connected electronic data interchange; operates an e-commerce portal that provides real-time access to transport data, as well as services to manage customer's supply chain data and connect to their carriers through one interface, and mobile app that allows to manage shipping process; and provides e-mail, security information and verified gross mass services.

