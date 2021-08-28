Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Receives $47.97 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.97.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Northcoast Research lifted their target price on Harley-Davidson from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Harley-Davidson from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Harley-Davidson from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Edward Jones downgraded Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $39.59 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Harley-Davidson from $39.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th.

Shares of NYSE HOG opened at $39.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.42. The company has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.47. Harley-Davidson has a twelve month low of $22.56 and a twelve month high of $52.06.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 10.53%. Harley-Davidson’s revenue was up 128.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.60) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is presently 77.92%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Harley-Davidson by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 110,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,356,000 after purchasing an additional 23,354 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Harley-Davidson by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,040,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,679,000 after purchasing an additional 10,971 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Harley-Davidson by 600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Harley-Davidson by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,837,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,948,000 after purchasing an additional 984,373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

