Head to Head Analysis: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) and SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) and SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

14.6% of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.5% of SemiLEDs shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 47.3% of SemiLEDs shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and SemiLEDs’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing $45.51 billion 13.50 $18.19 billion $3.39 34.95 SemiLEDs $6.07 million 6.41 -$540,000.00 N/A N/A

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has higher revenue and earnings than SemiLEDs.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and SemiLEDs, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing 0 4 4 0 2.50 SemiLEDs 0 0 0 0 N/A

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has a consensus target price of $127.01, indicating a potential upside of 7.19%. Given Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing is more favorable than SemiLEDs.

Profitability

This table compares Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and SemiLEDs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing 38.14% 29.17% 19.32% SemiLEDs -22.63% -56.71% -7.27%

Volatility and Risk

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SemiLEDs has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing beats SemiLEDs on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras. The company was founded by Chung Mou Chang on February 21, 1987 and is headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan.

SemiLEDs Company Profile

SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips, LED components, and LED modules and systems in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, Germany, Japan, Ireland, and internationally. The company also sells enhanced vertical, LED product series in blue, white, green, and UV; LED chips to packagers or distributors; and lighting products primarily to original design manufacturers of lighting products and the end-users of lighting devices, as well as packages and sells its LED chips into LED components to distributors. Its products are used for general lighting applications, including commercial, industrial, and residential lighting; and specialty industrial applications, such as ultraviolet or UV, curing of polymers, LED light therapy in medical/cosmetic applications, counterfeit detection, LED lighting for horticulture applications, architectural lighting, and entertainment lighting. SemiLEDs Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Chunan, Taiwan.

