Head-To-Head Comparison: Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) versus mPhase Technologies (OTCMKTS:XDSL)

Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) and mPhase Technologies (OTCMKTS:XDSL) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Microvast and mPhase Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Microvast 1 0 0 0 1.00 mPhase Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Microvast presently has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential downside of 34.99%. Given Microvast’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Microvast is more favorable than mPhase Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Microvast and mPhase Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Microvast N/A -147.32% -2.17% mPhase Technologies 9.24% 38.33% 14.27%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Microvast and mPhase Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Microvast N/A N/A -$2.42 million N/A N/A mPhase Technologies $30.28 million 0.50 -$14.09 million N/A N/A

Microvast has higher earnings, but lower revenue than mPhase Technologies.

Volatility and Risk

Microvast has a beta of 0.37, indicating that its share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, mPhase Technologies has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.8% of Microvast shares are held by institutional investors. 21.0% of Microvast shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

mPhase Technologies beats Microvast on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Microvast

Tuscan Holdings Corp. have entered into a definitive merger agreement with Microvast Inc.

About mPhase Technologies

mPhase Technologies, Inc. engages in the design, development, and manufacture of lithium batteries for portable electronics. It operates under the Smart NanoBattery brand. The company was founded by Ronald A. Durando on October 2, 1996 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

