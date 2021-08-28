Head to Head Contrast: Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) vs. Jinhua Marine Biological (OTCMKTS:JNMB)

Jinhua Marine Biological (OTCMKTS:JNMB) and Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Jinhua Marine Biological and Tilray’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jinhua Marine Biological N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Tilray $513.09 million 11.70 -$367.42 million ($0.46) -29.17

Jinhua Marine Biological has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Tilray.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Jinhua Marine Biological and Tilray, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jinhua Marine Biological 0 0 0 0 N/A Tilray 0 7 5 0 2.42

Tilray has a consensus target price of $19.28, indicating a potential upside of 43.63%. Given Tilray’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Tilray is more favorable than Jinhua Marine Biological.

Profitability

This table compares Jinhua Marine Biological and Tilray’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jinhua Marine Biological N/A N/A N/A Tilray -104.82% -7.72% -4.57%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.5% of Tilray shares are held by institutional investors. 3.2% of Tilray shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Tilray beats Jinhua Marine Biological on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jinhua Marine Biological

Jinhua Marine Biological (USA), Inc. develops allopelagic materials, biological medicines, pesticides, environmental protection products, and products for the home. It offers health products, including Xiduoan, which is used for strengthening and adjusting the immune system. The company also introduces advanced wastewater treatment technology, as well as develops environmental protection projects, including industry/urban wastewater treatment. This business was pursued in three areas: the development, manufacture, distribution and sale of ERGOS Systems directly by the Company; consulting services, and the delivery of marketing and other services to ERGOS network providers.

About Tilray

Tilray, Inc. engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc. is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

