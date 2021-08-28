Head to Head Survey: Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY) vs. Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR)

Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY) and Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Demant A/S alerts:

44.5% of Eargo shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Demant A/S and Eargo, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Demant A/S 1 2 0 0 1.67 Eargo 0 0 4 0 3.00

Eargo has a consensus target price of $45.33, indicating a potential upside of 106.15%. Given Eargo’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Eargo is more favorable than Demant A/S.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Demant A/S and Eargo’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Demant A/S $2.22 billion 6.00 $171.74 million $0.36 76.94 Eargo $69.15 million 12.45 -$39.85 million ($3.80) -5.79

Demant A/S has higher revenue and earnings than Eargo. Eargo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Demant A/S, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Demant A/S and Eargo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Demant A/S N/A N/A N/A Eargo -52.33% -39.32% -19.87%

Summary

Demant A/S beats Eargo on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Demant A/S

Demant A/S develops, manufactures and sells products and equipment designed to aid the hearing and communication of individuals. It operates through the following business segments: Hearing Healthcare and Communications. The Hearing Healthcare segment is further focused on following business areasHearing Aids, Hearing Care, Hearing Implants and Diagnostics, which provides Hearing Healthcare solutions involving manufacturing, servicing and sale of hearing aids and implants, as well as Diagnostics products and services. The Communications comprises only its headset business, which operates under the EPOS brand and provides solutions for the professional call centre and office market (Enterprise headsets) and gaming headsets (Gaming). The company was founded by Hans Demant in 1904 and is headquartered in Smorum, Denmark.

About Eargo

Eargo, Inc., a medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc. and changed its name to Eargo, Inc. in November 2014. Eargo, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Demant A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Demant A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.