Head to Head Survey: ScripsAmerica (OTCMKTS:SCRCQ) and PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ)

ScripsAmerica (OTCMKTS:SCRCQ) and PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.7% of PetIQ shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.7% of PetIQ shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares ScripsAmerica and PetIQ’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ScripsAmerica N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A PetIQ $780.05 million 0.96 -$77.47 million $0.30 84.67

ScripsAmerica has higher earnings, but lower revenue than PetIQ.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for ScripsAmerica and PetIQ, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ScripsAmerica 0 0 0 0 N/A PetIQ 0 0 2 0 3.00

PetIQ has a consensus price target of $47.50, suggesting a potential upside of 87.01%. Given PetIQ’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe PetIQ is more favorable than ScripsAmerica.

Profitability

This table compares ScripsAmerica and PetIQ’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ScripsAmerica N/A N/A N/A PetIQ -7.92% 5.31% 1.83%

Risk and Volatility

ScripsAmerica has a beta of -0.87, meaning that its share price is 187% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PetIQ has a beta of 1.54, meaning that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

PetIQ beats ScripsAmerica on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

ScripsAmerica Company Profile

ScripsAmerica, Inc. develops and sells non-sterile topical and transdermal pain creams. The company also provides pharmacy dispensing services for individual doctors, as well as billing and administrative services to independent pharmacies. In addition, it distributes pharmaceutical products to independent pharmacies and other medical providers. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Clifton, New Jersey. On February 8, 2017, the voluntary petition of ScripsAmerica, Inc. for reorganization under Chapter 11 was converted to Chapter 7. It had filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on September 7, 2016.

PetIQ Company Profile

PetIQ, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, procurement, packaging, and distribution of pet health and wellness products. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Products segment produces and distributes pet medication and health and wellness products to the retail channel. The Services segment represents all veterinary services, and related product sales provided by the firm directly to consumers. Its brands include Advecta, Betsy Farms, Delightibles, Tex Ranch, Mimis Market, and PetLock. The company was founded by McCord Christensen in 2010 and is headquartered in Eagle, ID.

