Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Heartland Financial USA, Inc. is a multi-bank holding company operating through bank subsidiaries in the states of Iowa, Wisconsin, Illinois and New Mexico and a federal savings bank subsidiary in Iowa. The Bank Subsidiaries provide full-service retail banking. Deposit products include checking and other demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts and other time deposits. Loans include commercial and industrial, agricultural, real estate mortgage, consumer, home equity, credit cards and lines of credit. “

Shares of NASDAQ:HTLF opened at $47.99 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.33. Heartland Financial USA has a fifty-two week low of $28.37 and a fifty-two week high of $54.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.13. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 28.82% and a return on equity of 10.65%. On average, research analysts predict that Heartland Financial USA will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. This is a boost from Heartland Financial USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.10%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 131.1% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 24,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 13,900 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 12.4% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,486,884 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,868,000 after acquiring an additional 163,998 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 10.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 58,478 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,748,000 after acquiring an additional 5,433 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 109,980.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,008 shares of the bank’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 10,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 15.3% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,503 shares of the bank’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929 shares during the last quarter. 55.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides commercial banking services. It also engages in the business of community banking. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Dubuque, IA.

