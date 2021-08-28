Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $39.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures and markets pharmaceutical products. Its brand portfolio includes branded, injectables and generic. Branded segment offers dosage forms and strengths in the anti-infective, cardiovascular, diabetes, central nervous system, oncology and respiratory. Injectables segment offers dosage for CNS, controlled substances, anti-infective, cardiovascular and oncology in form of liquid, semi-liquid and powdered form. Generics segment offers dosage for therapeutic including analgesic, anti-infective, anti-inflammatory, cardiovascular, CNS, respiratory and hormonal. Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

Get Hikma Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. reissued a buy rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.00.

OTCMKTS HKMPF opened at $35.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.02. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $30.15 and a 12 month high of $37.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 0.42.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th.

About Hikma Pharmaceuticals

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing branded and non-branded generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Branded, Injectables, Generics, and Others. The Branded segment sells branded generics and in-licensed patented products in the Middle East and North Africa.

Further Reading: Support Level

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hikma Pharmaceuticals (HKMPF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.