Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Shares Bought by CX Institutional

CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 19.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 783 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HLT. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 186.1% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HLT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hilton Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Argus lifted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.83.

In other news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.42, for a total transaction of $364,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 287,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,963,253.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HLT opened at $127.56 on Friday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.48 and a 12 month high of $136.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $124.54. The stock has a market cap of $35.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.30 and a beta of 1.33.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 10.48% and a negative net margin of 6.98%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.

