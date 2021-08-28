Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) Hits New 12-Month High at $326.33

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $326.33 and last traded at $326.33, with a volume of 5 shares. The stock had previously closed at $313.74.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $300.07. The company has a market cap of $684.59 million, a P/E ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The savings and loans company reported $6.27 EPS for the quarter. Hingham Institution for Savings had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 53.61%. The company had revenue of $33.54 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This is an increase from Hingham Institution for Savings’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 5.8% in the second quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 27.0% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 456 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 10.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,682 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 3.1% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,228 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 50.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 640 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.59% of the company’s stock.

Hingham Institution for Savings Company Profile (NASDAQ:HIFS)

Hingham Institution for Savings provides community banking services. It engages in the business of commercial and residential real estate mortgage lending, funded by retail deposits, wholesale deposits and borrowings. The company was founded in 1834 and is headquartered in Hingham, MA.

