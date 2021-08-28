Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTO) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 420,800 shares, an increase of 143.7% from the July 29th total of 172,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,830,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSTO. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. acquired a new position in Histogen during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Histogen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Histogen by 1,231.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 858,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 794,242 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Histogen by 569.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 159,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 135,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Histogen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. 4.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HSTO stock opened at $0.81 on Friday. Histogen has a fifty-two week low of $0.74 and a fifty-two week high of $2.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.89. The firm has a market cap of $33.60 million, a PE ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.01.

Histogen (NASDAQ:HSTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. Histogen had a negative net margin of 1,045.49% and a negative return on equity of 99.84%.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Histogen from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th.

About Histogen

Histogen, Inc engages in the development of potential first-in-class restorative therapeutics that ignite the body’s natural process to repair and maintain healthy biological function. It focuses in Human Multipotent Cell Conditioned Media, Human Extracellular Matrix, and Hair Stimulating Complex. The company was founded by Steven J.

