Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Shares Sold by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lowered its stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,990 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,690 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Hologic were worth $3,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in Hologic by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,210 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Sector Gamma AS acquired a new stake in Hologic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,855,000. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Hologic by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 602 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,180,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in shares of Hologic by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HOLX. Raymond James raised their target price on Hologic from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI raised Hologic from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Hologic in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hologic from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.50.

Hologic stock opened at $79.19 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.16. Hologic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.81 and a 1-year high of $85.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.21. Hologic had a return on equity of 67.74% and a net margin of 35.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

