Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.680-$3.680 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $145.76 billion-$145.76 billion.

Shares of HMC stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.85. The stock had a trading volume of 484,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 815,653. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Honda Motor has a twelve month low of $23.10 and a twelve month high of $33.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.88. The company has a market cap of $51.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.70, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.84.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.44. Honda Motor had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The company had revenue of $32.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $97.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Honda Motor will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Honda Motor from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th.

About Honda Motor

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, motorcycles, and power products. It operates through the following segments: Automobile, Motorcycle, Financial Services, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells automobiles and related accessories.

