Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $138.53 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) will report sales of $138.53 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Hope Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $136.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $140.30 million. Hope Bancorp posted sales of $135.15 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Hope Bancorp will report full year sales of $545.17 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $540.50 million to $549.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $555.37 million, with estimates ranging from $547.40 million to $566.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Hope Bancorp.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 25.44%. The firm had revenue of $137.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.16 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

Shares of HOPE stock opened at $14.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Hope Bancorp has a 52-week low of $7.03 and a 52-week high of $16.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.22%.

In related news, EVP Thomas Stenger sold 3,694 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total value of $51,457.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,755 shares in the company, valued at $38,377.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOPE. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Hope Bancorp by 48.9% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Hope Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $140,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 23.1% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 1,781 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 1,957.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 9,592 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

Hope Bancorp Company Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Bank of Hope. The firm offers core business banking products for small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. Its products and services include certificate of deposit, online banking, bill payment, mobile banking, credits card, and mortgage loans.

Earnings History and Estimates for Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE)

