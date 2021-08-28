Horan Securities Inc. Has $171,000 Stock Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 16.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the quarter. Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings in The Southern were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SO. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Southern by 530.3% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Southern during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC lifted its position in The Southern by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in The Southern by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Southern during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total value of $160,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 91,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,877,578.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.34, for a total value of $112,595.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,250 shares of company stock valued at $725,190 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Argus upped their price target on The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays upped their price target on The Southern from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Southern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.15.

Shares of SO traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $65.99. 3,579,644 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,001,194. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.45. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $51.22 and a 52 week high of $67.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.82.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The Southern had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 11.43%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.23%.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

