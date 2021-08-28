Horan Securities Inc. Has $199,000 Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 115.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 958 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 172.4% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 749 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 12,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 4,998 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 147.1% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 8,489 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 5,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 1,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.57% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UPS. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $261.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.75.

NYSE:UPS traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $193.30. 1,947,942 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,422,284. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.63 and a twelve month high of $219.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.37 billion, a PE ratio of 27.57, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.05.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.25. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 155.54% and a net margin of 6.66%. The firm had revenue of $23.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.57%.

United Parcel Service announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to reacquire up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

